Chinmayi Sripaada slams industry's double standards amid Mansoor's sexist remarks

Entertainment

By Tanvi Gupta 04:25 pm Nov 20, 202304:25 pm

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's outrageous remarks!

On Monday, singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to X/twitter to call out actor-politician Mansoor Ali Khan for his offensive comments about his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan. Sripaada questioned the lack of disciplinary measures against Khan in this case and shared her experiences with industry "veterans" who shamed her for speaking out about molestation. Earlier, Krishnan had denounced Khan's comments as "sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste."

'Waiting if any Union has given him a red card...'

Sripaada expressed her dismay, "It's been approximately 2-3 days since Mansoor Ali Khan's abusive remarks during a press meet. I have been waiting to see if ANY Union has given him a red card, suspended him, some disciplinary action. Nothing. He was only told to give an apology in front of the media." She compared her situation, stating, "On the contrary—I was banned immediately for saying I got molested by a Padma Award-winning lyricist who is a known serial offender."

Sripaada also shared past incidents involving Radha Ravi, Cool Suresh

The playback singer recounted past episodes involving Khan to emphasize the normalization of such conduct in the entertainment industry. She remembered an occasion when actor Cool Suresh mistreated a co-host. "I also remember Radha Ravi calling 'villain' actors to rape more. This was at an award event that happens around the first week of January. Almost everyone in the audience clapped. Just a few days after the Nirbhaya gangrape had happened."

Take a look at Sripaada's post

Here's what Khan had said

In the contentious video, Khan stated, "When I heard that I was acting with [Trisha], I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film...I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me." Krishnan and Khan appeared in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Leo, where they played significant roles but did not share the screen.

Krishnan condemned Khan's comments, vowed not to work with him

Reacting to the video, Krishnan took to social media to denounce his comments. The actor expressed gratitude for not having worked directly with Khan and pledged never to collaborate with him in the future, asserting that people like him tarnish mankind's reputation. Thereafter, on Sunday, Khan posted a statement online, defending himself. Earlier on Monday, the National Commission for Women took suo-moto cognizance of the matter and demanded appropriate and timely action against Khan.