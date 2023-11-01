'Thangalaan' teaser: Vikram promises a jaw-dropping tale of resistance

By Aikantik Bag 11:37 am Nov 01, 202311:37 am

'Thangalaan' releases on January 26, 2024

Vikram is one of the most-known stars of Tamil cinema. Over decades, the actor has shown his dynamic range and now the makers of his upcoming film Thangalaan have unveiled the teaser. The period drama promises a gripping tale and Vikram looks majestically daunting as the titular character. The film is set to release worldwide on January 26, 2024.

Cast and crew of the film

The period drama is helmed by the adept Pa Ranjith and comprises an ensemble cast. It includes Malavika Mohanan, Paravathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Muthukumar, among others. The story revolves around a tribe's resilience against the British forces. The film promises high-octane drama, gore, and larger-than-life storytelling. The project is bankrolled by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

