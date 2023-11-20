K-drama alert: JTBC plans third installment of 'Strong Girl' series

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

K-drama alert: JTBC plans third installment of 'Strong Girl' series

By Tanvi Gupta 03:21 pm Nov 20, 202303:21 pm

Is third installment of 'Strong Girl' series in making? Find out

K-drama lovers, gather around! On Monday, reports emerged that JTBC is in the initial stages of developing a third installment for the successful Strong Girl series. This universe is preceded by Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (2017) and the currently airing Strong Girl Nam-soon. The makers are reportedly planning to introduce fresh faces in the upcoming third season. Here's what we know so far.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

In 2017, writer Baek Mi-kyung introduced the first female superhero in a Korean drama through Strong Woman Do Bong-soon. The series delves into a superpower gene passed down through generations of women since the Joseon Dynasty, emphasizing its use for noble purposes. Baek continued to enthrall viewers with her distinct storytelling style in the second installment which returned after a six-year break.

3/7

'We have plans for another installment...'

In response to the report, a JTBC representative stated, "We have plans for another installment, but we are currently concentrating on writing another project." For the uninitiated, the first part—which aired in 2016-2017—featured Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik as Do Bong-soon and Ahn Min-hyuk. The ongoing second season, Strong Girl Nam-soon stars Lee Yoo-mi, Byeon Woo-seok, and Ong Seong-wu.

4/7

Anticipation for the next female protagonist

As Bo-young and Lee brought to life the unforgettable characters of Do and Gang Nam-soon, fans are eagerly anticipating the introduction of the next female lead who will harness her exceptional powers for good. Currently, opinions on renewing the series for a third season are polarized on social media. Some fans advocated for Hyung-sik and Bo-young's return, while others speculated on a potential collaboration between Do and Gang in the next season.

5/7

Take a look at a user's post on X/Twitter

6/7

Know more about 'Strong Girl Nam-soon'

The follow-up, Strong Girl Nam-soon, is a comedic tale of three generations of powerful women investigating drug-related crimes in the Gangnam area. Lee portrays Gang Nam-soon—the spirited second cousin of Do—possessing incredible strength and on a quest from Mongolia to find her parents. The series' cast also includes Kim Jung-eun and Kim Hae-sook. Both installments are available for streaming on Netflix.

7/7

Poll According to you, what should be the focus of the third 'Strong Girl' installment?