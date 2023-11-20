'Black Mirror' to 'Dark': Best sci-fi shows on Netflix

Netflix sci-fi shows to binge-watch

How about a journey through the cosmos, traversing parallel dimensions, and exploring the limitless possibilities of the future in a realm where science meets imagination? Yes, we are talking about sci-fi shows. We have got you a carefully curated list of the best sci-fi shows available on Netflix that will take you to the outer reaches of the universe and beyond.

'Black Mirror' (2011- )

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is a dystopian anthology series that explores the dark and often unsettling implications of technology in our modern world. Each standalone episode presents a distinct and captivating narrative set in near-future scenarios. With its sharp social commentary and innovative storytelling, it challenges our perception of the digital age and the consequences of our reliance on technology.

'Stranger Things'(2016- )

Duffer Brothers's popular sci-fi series Stranger Things is a thrilling blend of supernatural horror and nostalgic '80s pop culture. Set in the small town of Hawkins, it follows a group of friends who encounter bizarre occurrences, government conspiracies, and a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down. With its interesting child characters, it weaves a suspenseful tale of friendship, courage, and mysteries.

'Dark' (2017-2020)

The German sci-fi series Dark explores complex time travel, family dynamics, and the impact of past actions on the present. Set in the small town of Winden, it unravels the interconnected lives of four families as they grapple with a time loop spanning centuries and generations. The mind-bending series takes you on a suspenseful journey through the intricacies of time and human nature.

'Lost in Space' (2018-2021)

Lost in Space, a modern reimagining of the classic 1960s series, follows the Robinson family as they become stranded on a mysterious alien planet. With danger around every corner and the looming threat of an unknown force, they must rely on their wits, teamwork, and futuristic technology to survive and find a way back home. It combines family dynamics, thrilling discoveries, and epic challenges.

'Another Life' (2019-2021)

The sci-fi series Another Life delves into the unknown, both in the cosmos and within the human psyche. It follows a space mission led by astronaut Niko Breckinridge, portrayed by Katee Sackhoff, as they embark on a high-stakes journey to uncover the origins of an alien artifact. The series combines thrilling space exploration, interpersonal conflicts, and the mystery of extraterrestrial life.