'The Walking Dead' spinoff: Premiere date, plot, and cast unveiled

Nov 20, 2023

The new spinoff series will release on February 25

The Walking Dead is one of the most-watched series and over the years, it has carved a loyal fan base. AMC recently unveiled the teaser and premiere date of its spinoff series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on February 25, the show will mark the return of beloved characters Rick Grimes and Michonne, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

More about the cast and plot

Joining Lincoln and Gurira, the series will also feature Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis. New faces in the series include Terry O'Quinn as Beale, Matt Jeffries as Nat, and Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl. Although plot details are still under wraps, the show is expected to delve into uncharted territories within the zombie apocalypse realm.

Watch the teaser here