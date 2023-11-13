'The Princess Diaries' to 'Armageddon Time': Anne Hathaway's best performances

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

'The Princess Diaries' to 'Armageddon Time': Anne Hathaway's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 03:00 pm Nov 13, 202303:00 pm

Must-watch Anne Hathaway movies

Anne Hathaway is touted to be one of the most charming actors in modern-day Hollywood. From blockbusters to underrated dramas, Hathaway has delivered back-to-back mesmerizing performances for over two decades. Since her feature film debut with The Princess Diaries, Hathaway has shown her acting prowess in almost all genres. We have curated her top five acts for you below.

2/7

'The Princess Diaries' (2001)

Garry Marshall-directed coming-of-age comedy film The Princess Diaries is loosely based on Meg Cabot's 2000 namesake young adult novel. In her debut feature film, Hathaway plays the role of Mia Thermopolis, a relatable shy teenager thrust into the royal spotlight. Hathaway's charm and comedic timing shone through, making her character's transformation from an awkward misfit to a confident princess all the more endearing.

3/7

'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

David Frankel's 2006 comedy-drama film The Devil Wears Prada stars Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Simon Baker, and Adrian Grenier. Hathaway delivered a standout performance as Andy Sachs, a young journalist navigating the high-stakes fashion world under the demanding and formidable editor, Miranda Priestly (Streep). Hathaway's transformation from an initially naive and insecure newcomer to a self-assured professional was both convincing and captivating.

4/7

'Rachel Getting Married' (2008)

Jonathan Demme's 2008 drama film Rachel Getting Married stars Hathaway, Rosemarie DeWitt, Bill Irwin, and Debra Winger. Showcasing her remarkable depth as an actor, Hathaway delivered a raw and emotionally charged performance as Kym, a troubled woman seeking redemption while attending her sister's wedding. Hathaway's portrayal of Kym's complex journey through addiction, guilt, and reconciliation was both powerful and compelling, earning her critical acclaim.

5/7

'Colossal' (2016)

Hathaway's performance in Nacho Vigalondo's Colossal was a unique choice, defying her usual roles, and she truly shone in this darkly comedic sci-fi film. She portrays Gloria, a woman who discovers a bizarre connection with a giant monster wreaking havoc in South Korea. Hathaway's ability to infuse depth into a quirky premise made her character both relatable and memorable.

6/7

'Armageddon Time' (2022)

Written, directed, and produced by James Gray, the 2022 coming-of-age drama film Armageddon Time is inspired by Gray's own childhood experiences in the 1980s when he grew up in a middle-class Jewish family in New York. Hathaway plays the role of the protagonist young boy's mother, Esther Graff. It also stars Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, and Anthony Hopkins.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2