Post 'Tiger3' release, 'Pathaan Ka Baap Tiger' trends on X

By Isha Sharma 02:45 pm Nov 13, 202302:45 pm

Fans are comparing SRK and Salman Khan on X (Twitter)

Social media is a bizarre place, and nobody knows it better than hardcore Bollywood fans. While top actors are friends in real life, fandoms would rather see them as professional rivals, so much so, that post-Tiger 3﻿ release, Pathaan Ka Baap Tiger has hijacked X trends. The reason, you ask? Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan's special appearance in Tiger 3.

When Khan featured in a cameo in Pathaan and saved SRK's character during a high-octane train fight sequence, cinema halls erupted and his entry received hoots, cheers, claps, whistles, and was loved by everyone. Now, SRK has returned the favor in Tiger 3, and while people have loved his appearance, too, comparisons have already begun. Notably, both projects belong to YRF's Spy Universe.

The trend, which has been dominating X since Monday afternoon, is being operated by Khan's loyal fans, who have been sharing memes, video clips, edits, and even box office data to support how Khan's cameo in Pathaan and his work in the Tiger franchise holds more value than Pathaan. One fan tweeted, "Avinash Tiger Singh Rathore's black scarf is bigger than SRK's whole career."

SRK's Pathaan and Jawan are all-time blockbusters, but that isn't stopping Khan's fans from predicting that Tiger 3 will break their records. After trade analysis Taran Aadarsh posted that Tiger 3's business jumped on Monday, it gave the trend a bigger boost. A fan said, "Reviews don't matter. Wait for the real fans's power," while another said, "Unlike Pathaan, Tiger 3's collections are organic."

Such trends—mostly during film releases but otherwise too—are a part of fan wars that are frequent online and mostly between the fans of SRK, Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar. If you ever want to read more of these, head over to the comments section of Adarsh's tweets where he provides data about collections and you'll be down the rabbit hole of ceaseless wars.

'Tiger 3': More about the film, supporting cast

Tiger 3 is the third part in the Tiger trilogy and the fifth part in the Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. It stars Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Revathi, along with a cameo by Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit scene. The Spy Universe will continue with War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.