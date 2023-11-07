'KWK 8': Sara reveals why she doesn't prefer designer clothes

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'KWK 8': Sara reveals why she doesn't prefer designer clothes

By Aikantik Bag 12:54 pm Nov 07, 202312:54 pm

'Koffee With Karan' S08 Episode 3 premieres on Thursday

It's the Koffee season and Karan Johar is brewing some steamy conversations. Fans are eagerly waiting for the third episode of the eighth season of Koffee With Karan which will feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The new-generation actors promise to give fodder for our daily gossip. As per a report, Ali Khan also addressed her aversion toward designer clothing and explained why.

2/3

Ali Khan revealed her comfort brand

Reportedly, Ali Khan disclosed that she possesses designer handbags and shoes, but opts against donning designer outfits. She elaborated, "I don't believe in wearing designer clothes because I look fine in Zara. I feel I have the confidence to carry it off." The Simmba actor further clarified that her decision is not to make an effort to appear relatable to her admirers. She underscores the significance of recognizing her position as an actor and the associated perceptions.

3/3

The new segments in Season 8 and tentative guest list

Currently available on Disney+ Hotstar, Koffee With Karan Season 8 showcases prominent figures from the Indian film industry, such as Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty. Host Johar engages his guests in candid discussions and has introduced fresh segments like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz and tell, and Ask me Anything with Karan, in addition to the legendary rapid-fire round.