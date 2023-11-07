'Thug Life': Kamal Haasan looks invincible in new poster

'Thug Life' marks Kamal Haasan's 234th project

Kamal Haasan is one of the most known faces in Indian cinema and the actor turned another year wiser on Tuesday. On his 69th birthday, Raaj Kamal Films International unveiled an electrifying new poster for his forthcoming movie, Thug Life. The captivating image features Haasan in a fierce warrior pose, donning an immaculate white outfit, his lengthy locks obscuring his face, leaving only his intense gaze visible. This also marks his reunion with director Mani Ratnam after 36 years.

Cast, crew, and potential release date of the film

Thug Life marks Haasan's 234th project and the title was unveiled on Monday. The movie's primary cast consists of Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Jayam Ravi, among others. The music is helmed by the maestro AR Rahman and is co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. It is tentatively scheduled for 2024 release.

