Kamal Haasan's 'KH 234' is titled 'Thug Life'; cast revealed

By Aikantik Bag 05:07 pm Nov 06, 202305:07 pm

'KH 234' is now titled 'Thug Life'

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are two distinct stalwarts of Indian cinema. Ardent Tamil cinephiles have been waiting for their reunion after Nayakan and the same is happening with KH 234. Now, on Haasan's 69th birthday eve, the makers have unveiled the title of the project and it is called Thug Life. Recently, the makers unveiled the superstar's first look, too.

Makers revealed the cast members online

Apart from the title announcement, the makers revealed the primary cast of the film, too. It is headlined by Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi, among others. The film's music will be helmed by the maestro AR Rahman. After, the success of Haasan's Vikram and Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, viewers are expecting a visual spectacle. Interestingly, their last outing Nayakan is a cult classic!

