Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' song leaked; cyber police nab culprits

Entertainment

By Tanvi Gupta 05:05 pm Nov 06, 202305:05 pm

'Game Changer's first single will release on Diwali

The highly anticipated film Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan encountered an unfortunate setback as its first single, Jaragandi was leaked on social media. In response, the film's production team took a resolute stance and lodged a formal police complaint. Reportedly, the Cyber Crime Department has apprehended two individuals responsible for leaking the song. Authorities also issued a stern warning to deter future leaks.

Why does this story matter?

Charan, who is riding high on the unparalleled success of RRR—a film that earned India an Oscar in the Best Original Song category—resumed shooting for Game Changer in March. This film is touted as one of the biggest films of his career to date, marking his debut collaboration with renowned director Shankar. The anticipation surrounding the movie has reached unprecedented levels, thanks to the buzz it has generated.

Here's what exactly happened

On September 15, a 30-second clip of a peppy song from Game Changer was leaked online and quickly went viral. The film's makers filed an official complaint about the leak and shared the picture of the FIR on social media. The leaked version was not the final version but rather the first copy sung by track singers. It was speculated that the leak may have originated from Chennai, where the song was being shot.

Film's first single will be released as a Diwali treat

Despite the leak, filmmakers announced the film's first single, Jaragandi will be released as a special Diwali treat. Thaman is composing electrifying music for the album and providing breathtaking background scores. The production team revealed that the song will be released in multiple languages, intensifying excitement among fans. Director Shankar is working hard to make Game Changer a visual extravaganza with captivating visuals by cinematographer Thirunavukkarasu.

Have you checked out the first look poster of 'Jaragandi'?

Everything to know about 'Game Changer'

Game Changer is a political action thriller directed by Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Meka Srikanth, Anjali, Nassar, and more. This project marks the second collaboration between Charan and Advani after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Written by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, fans are awaiting its release in the first half of 2024.