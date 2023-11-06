'KH 234' first look: Kamal Haasan looks enigmatic yet daunting

By Aikantik Bag Nov 06, 2023

'KH 234' first look is out now

Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are two bonafide forces of Indian cinema. The duo is reuniting after three decades for a film, tentatively titled KH 234. The first-look poster has been revealed and Haasan looks quite enigmatic. The makers are set to unveil the title too on Monday, on the 69th birthday eve of Haasan. Their last collaboration was the iconic film Nayakan and this reunion has fans and the film industry buzzing.

Impressive technical crew behind 'KH 234'

KH 234 is produced by Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth. The technical crew includes composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, and stunt choreographer duo Anbariv. Reportedly, the filming is progressing at a great pace and the full cast has been kept under wraps. Stay tuned for the title announcement.

