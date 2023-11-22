'Dunki' budget revealed; reportedly SRK's lowest-budgeted film in years

Apart from being a magnificent superstar, Shah Rukh Khan is often known for his unique marketing strategies and business acumen. After delivering two all-time blockbusters, the Badshah of Bollywood is gearing up for the release of Dunki. As per Pinkvilla, the satirical comedy is Khan's lowest-budgeted film in six years. The production cost (barring the actors' fees and advertising costs) of the film is touted to be Rs. 85 crore. The film marks Khan's maiden collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

Hirani efficiently planned the production of 'Dunki'

Known for his meticulous planning and cost-effective approach, Hirani wrapped up Dunki's shooting in just 75 days, with Khan on set for only 60 days. The superstar balanced his time between the sets of Jawan and Dunki, as Hirani scheduled the shoots around Jawan's timetable. The director also reportedly used the breaks between Dunki's filming to edit the movie, resulting in a shorter post-production phase.

'Dunki' is already in the profit zone before its release

Interestingly, Dunki has already pre-sold its non-theatrical rights in the same range as Jawan, which means that the film's creators are looking at a whopping profit of around Rs. 100 crore even before its release. The worldwide theatrical share will only add to the film's profits. The cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani, among others.