Nana Patekar viral video: 'Please forgive me,' says veteran actor

By Aikantik Bag 11:03 am Nov 16, 202311:03 am

Nana Patekar opens up about the viral fan slapping video

Nana Patekar has been at the brunt of many controversies. Recently, a video went viral on social media, which showed the veteran actor slapping a fan attempting to take a selfie with him on set. Patekar has since clarified the situation in a new video posted by ANI, stating that the incident was a misunderstanding and that he thought the fan was a crew member participating in a scene for his upcoming movie.

Patekar explained he was practicing a slapping scene

Patekar said, "Namaskar. A video is going viral where I hit a boy. There is a sequence in the film where a boy comes from behind and says 'Ae budhau, topi bechni hai (hey old man, do you want to sell your hat)?' and I catch him, smack him and ask him to behave properly and he runs away." He stated that they had practiced the scene once and were about to rehearse it again when the incident took place.

'I don't do this...This happened by mistake'

The Welcome actor clarified, "I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave. Later, I came to know that he was not a part of the crew. So, I was going to call him back but he ran away. Maybe his friend shot the video." "I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don't do this...This happened by mistake...If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me...I will never do anything like this..."

Director Anil Sharma's take on the viral video

Patekar is currently filming Journey with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma. He also confirmed the same. The crew is currently filming in Varanasi. Sharma revealed that Patekar's character in the film suffers from dementia. After an all-time blockbuster, fans are expecting more from Sharma.

