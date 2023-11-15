Viral video: Nana Patekar hits fan asking for selfie

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Viral video: Nana Patekar hits fan asking for selfie

By Aikantik Bag 09:50 pm Nov 15, 202309:50 pm

Nana Patekar hits a fan; video goes viral

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has been caught in a fresh controversy. A video circulating online has triggered a row as it showed a fan approaching the actor to take a selfie with him, only to be hit on the head by Patekar and dragged away. The incident is reported to have taken place in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where Patekar is currently filming a project.

2/3

More on what happened

The video going viral on social media shows Patekar on a set, surrounded by a group of onlookers. A man then approaches him for a selfie, leading to the actor forcefully smacking him on the head. After Patekar hits him, another man, likely a security official, seizes the fan by the scruff of his neck and drags him away and out of the camera's view. This incident has ignited an online debate about celebrity conduct and boundaries concerning fan interactions.

3/3

Check out the viral video