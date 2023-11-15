OTT: Muthiah Muralidaran biopic '800' premiere date out

By Aikantik Bag 09:05 pm Nov 15, 202309:05 pm

'800' is set for OTT release on December 2

Sri Lankan spin wizard Muthiah Muralidaran has been an inspiration for many. Madhur Mittal portrayed the celebrated former cricketer's character in the biopic 800, which was released on October 6. Now, following its theatrical run, the sports drama is gearing up for its OTT release. The film is slated to arrive on the OTT platform JioCinema on December 2.

Cast and crew of the film

The movie is helmed by debutant MS Sripathy. Its title is a nod to the former Lankan cricketer's impressive achievement of 800 Test cricket wickets. The ensemble cast also features Mahima Nambiar, Nassar, Narain, King Ratnam, and Vadivukkarasi, among others. Produced by Vivek Rangachari under the banner of Movie Train Motion Pictures, 800 boasts cinematography by RD Rajasekhar and a musical score by Ghibran.

