Rohit Sharma completes 100 half-centuries in international cricket: Key stats

Rohit Sharma completes 100 half-centuries in international cricket: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:30 pm Nov 12, 2023

Rohit owns over 18,000 international runs (Source: X/@BCCI)

The in-form Rohit Sharma has accomplished yet another milestone as he has become the sixth Indian to complete 100 half-centuries in international cricket. The Indian skipper reached the feat with a solid fifty against the Netherlands in the last league game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He ended up scoring 61 off 54 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes). Here are his stats.

Sixth Indian to get this feat

As mentioned, Rohit became the sixth Indian to accomplish 100 half-centuries at the highest level. He has joined Sachin Tendulkar (164), Virat Kohli (136), Rahul Dravid (146), Sourav Ganguly (107), and MS Dhoni (108). Playing his 460th international game, Rohit has raced to 18,145 runs at a 43-plus average (43.40). The tally also includes 45 centuries (200s: 4).

16 fifties in Test cricket

Having played 52 Tests, Rohit has clocked 3,677 runs at 46.54. The tally includes 10 centuries and 16 half-centuries. Seven of 10 tons have been recorded as an opener. His solitary double-ton in the format (212) came against South Africa in 2019. Rohit, who is currently India's all-format skipper, led India to the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this year.

A look at his ODI numbers

Rohit has now raced to 10,615 ODI runs, averaging 49.14. His tally of 31 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (49) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 55 fifties under his belt in the format. Notably, he has smoked as many as three double-tons in ODIs. Rohit has raced to 1,481 runs in the ODI World Cup at 61.70.

His numbers in T20I cricket

The dasher also owns 29 fifties in T20I cricket. With 3,853 runs from 148 matches at an average of 31.32, Rohit is the second-highest run-getter in the format. Only Kohli (4,008) has smashed more runs in T20Is. The veteran has a healthy strike rate of 139.24 in the format. His tally of four T20I tons is the highest for any player.