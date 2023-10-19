Rohit Sharma races to 200 ODI sixes in Asia: Stats

Rohit Sharma races to 200 ODI sixes in Asia: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:18 pm Oct 19, 2023

Rohit has now got to 200 ODI sixes on Asian soil (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma added another feather to his illustrious cap in terms of sixes. Rohit has now got to 200 ODI sixes on Asian soil. He achieved the milestone in match number 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Chasing 257, Rohit got to the milestone with his second six against Bangladesh.

Rohit gets past 6,000 ODI runs in Asia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit is playing in his 142nd match on Asian soil. He has surpassed the 6,000-run mark in the subcontinent at an average of over 50. Rohit, who has got off to a solid start in the run-chase, has clobbered over 580 fours, besides racing to 200 sixes. He has 16 tons and 32 fifties in Asia.

Over 300 sixes in ODIs for Rohit

In India's high-octane World Cup clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, Rohit became the third player in men's ODIs to smash 300 sixes. Only West Indies's Chris Gayle (331) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351) have hit more sixes in ODIs. Rohit also raced past 150 ODI sixes at home.

Most sixes in international cricket

Versus Afghanistan, Rohit became the batter with the most international sixes. He went past Gayle's tally of 553 maximums to get the milestone. Rohit has over 560-plus sixes in 456 internationals (including this match). Afridi (476) is the only other batter with 400 or more sixes across formats. The next Indian on this elite list is MS Dhoni, who owns 359 maximums.