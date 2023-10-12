ICC Cricket World Cup: Reliving the best India-Pakistan duels

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:19 pm Oct 12, 202311:19 pm

India hold a 7-0 record against Pakistan in ODI World Cup clashes (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

One of the greatest rivalries in sports, the India-Pakistan cricket clashes are much more than just cricket, they have great national and geopolitical significance. The matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup make the contest even spicer. The clashes over the years have been filled with unforgettable memories, heartbreaks and some iconic contributions. Here we decode the top India-Pakistan ODI World Cup matches.

India vs Pakistan, 2019, Manchester

India dominated the iconic clash in 2019 at Manchester as Rohit Sharma hammered a 113-ball 140 while Virat Kohli (77) and KL Rahul (57) also slammed fifties. India posted a mammoth total of 336. In reply, Pakistan's chase was disrupted by rain. They were handed a stiff target by the DLS method and despite Fakhar Zaman's valiant fifty, Pakistan fell short by 89 runs.

India vs Pakistan, 1992, Sydney

India batted first and posted 216/7 courtesy of a slow start. Sachin Tendulkar smashed a fifty while Ajay Jadeja (46) also made a significant contribution. In reply, Pakistan faltered early on as the Indian bowlers bowled well. Aamer Sohail and Javed Miandad played notable knocks but Pakistan folded for 173. Miandad's antics after his interaction with Kiran More was the highlight of the game.

India vs Pakistan, 2003, Centurion

Pakistan posted a good total of 273/7 courtesy of a magnificent century from Saeed Anwar. It felt like Pakistan had a genuine chance at winning the match. However, Tendulkar had other ideas as he hammered the lethal Pakistani bowling attack to all sides of the Centurion. He perished for a fine 98 but Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh steered India home with ease.

India vs Pakistan, 2011 semi-final, Mohali

The iconic semi-final clash in the 2011 World Cup in Mohali is fresh in every Indian cricket fan's memory as Tendulkar crunched a sublime 85 and India posted 260/9. Wahab Riaz finished with 5/48. While chasing, India restricted Pakistan and they lost wickets at regular intervals. Misbah-ul-Haq scored a fifty as Pakistan were folded for 231. India went on to win the trophy.

India vs Pakistan, 1996, Bangalore

The most iconic India-Pakistan clash in the ODI World Cup. India buoyed by Navjot Sidhu's 93 and Ajay Jadeja's impactful 45 off 25 deliveries, reached the target of 287. In reply, Pakistan openers, Anwar and Sohail were brilliant. It was in this match, that Sohail gestured Venkatesh Prasad to fetch the ball from the boundary before getting dismissed Pakistan crumbed thereafter (39 runs defeat).