ICC Cricket World Cup: Revisiting the top-five knocks against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:58 pm Oct 05, 202304:58 pm

Rohit scored a famous hundred against Pakistan in the 2019 WC (Source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan are among the teams to watch out for in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. The Babar Azam-led side is studded with prominent players as many are backing the Men in Green to go a long way. Meanwhile, Pakistan's solitary ODI WC title came in 1992. Here we revisit the top-five knocks against Pakistan in ODI WCs.

The Andrew Symonds show in Johannesburg

It was the 2003 WC game in Johannesburg and Andrew Symonds made a mockery of the Pakistan bowling attack featuring greats like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar. The Australian arrived at number six with the scorecard reading 86/4. Symonds not only rescued Australia but also found boundaries for fun toward the end. His unbeaten 125-ball 143 secured the Aussies an 82-run triumph.

Rohit Sharma's incredible 140 in Manchester

Pakistan surrendered against a Rohit Sharma masterclass in the 2019 WC duel in Manchester. The Indian opener went after the Pakistan bowlers from the outset and gathered runs for fun. He ended up scoring 140 off just 113 balls as India posted 336/5 while batting first. The Men in Green never got going in the run-curtailed affair and lost by 89 runs (DLS method).

The Ross Taylor mayhem in Pallekele

Ross Taylor's effort against Pakistan in the 2011 WC was a knock of two halves. Amid the challenging conditions in Pallekele, the New Zealand batter was watchful early on as he took 78 balls to complete his fifty. However, he gathered 81 runs off just 46 balls after accomplishing his half-century. His unbeaten 124-ball 131 meant the Kiwis won by 110 runs.

When Jos Buttler's efforts went in vain

Chasing 349 in the 2019 WC game against Pakistan, England came agonizingly close to the target. Jos Buttler was simply brilliant that day and he rescued the hosts from 118/4 with a jaw-dropping knock. He displayed fearless cricket and kept his side in the hunt. He even notched a century (103 off 76 balls). The Men in Green, however, won by 14 runs.

The famous 98 from Sachin Tendulkar

Arguably Sachin Tendulkar's most famous non-century knock came against Pakistan in the 2003 WC. The Indian batting talisman was an absolute menace that day as the 274-run target was chased down with ease. Tendulkar attacked the bowlers from the outset and powered India past 50 inside six overs. Though he could not get a hundred, his 75-ball 98 secured India a six-wicket triumph.