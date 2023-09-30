ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Decoding the South Africa squad

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:32 pm Sep 30, 202311:32 pm

South Africa have a formidable squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa are in great form heading into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Although the Proteas will be in search of their maiden World Cup title, they have played some great cricket in the last few months. Led by Temba Bavuma, SA have a very balanced lineup with swashbuckling batters along with a potent bowling attack. Here we analyze their squad.

Nortje, Magala miss out due to injury concerns

Pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the upcoming tournament due to injury concerns. While Nortje is suffering from lower back issues, Magala has sustained an injury to his left knee. Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams have replaced the two speedsters in the World Cup squad. SA will miss Nortje's express pace which could have given them an edge.

A look at South Africa's 15-member World Cup squad

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, and Lizaad Williams.

A look at the South African batters

Bavuma is heading into the tournament with terrific form. He has smashed 637 runs this year at 79.62. Bavuma has hammered three centuries in 2023. QDK is SA's highest run-getter in this squad with 6,176 runs across 145 matches. Markram and Klaasen have been sensational this year with 577 and 527 runs respectively. Klaasen has scored at a strike rate of 151.43.

Miller and Van der Dussen will form the middle-order

Miller has been exceptional for SA and he relishes playing in Indian conditions. In 2023, he slammed 434 runs in 11 matches with an impressive strike rate of 120.89. Overall, Miller is the second-highest scorer for SA with 4,090 runs at 42.60. Van der Dussen boasts an impressive average of 56.78 while slamming 1,874 runs across 49 ODI matches. Both batters play spin well.

Here are the SA bowlers

Jansen has been SA's most successful ODI bowler with 16 wickets in 2023. While Rabada will spearhead the bowling attack, having scalped 144 ODI wickets. He has two fifers. Phehlukwayo and Ngidi scalped 89 and 78 wickets respectively. Shamsi has returned with 13 wickets this year while scalping 63 wickets in 46 matches. With 37 wickets, Maharaj will be handy in Indian conditions.

A look at SA's top performers

