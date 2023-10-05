Asian Games: India's men's compound archery team wins gold

By Rajdeep Saha 04:10 pm Oct 05, 2023

By Rajdeep Saha 04:10 pm Oct 05, 202304:10 pm

India's men's compound archery team has won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games (Photo credit: X/@worldarchery)

India's men's compound archery team has won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games. Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Prathamesh Jawkar secured another archery gold medal after a 235-230 win against South Korea in the final on Thursday. Earlier, the women's compound archery team also bagged a gold medal. Indian women's team edged past Chinese Taipei by a point to secure gold.

India finish off Korea

India went ahead on End 1, leading 58-55. As per Sportstar, the Koreans again missed a 10 in the early shots of End 2 to go another point behind. The Indian team continued striking the inner circle, leading 116-114. The third end saw Korea scoring 28/30 while India managed a perfect 30. India scored 60/60 in End 4, dismissing Korea.

Indian women's team pip Chinese Taipei 230-229

India women's compound archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold, beating Chinese Taipei 230-229 in the final. With scores tied at the beginning of the deciding end, India raced to 230 points. Chinese Taipei needed a perfect 30 from its final three shots but could manage only 29. Earlier, South Korea claimed the bronze medal.

Archery: India on top at Asian Games 2023

India have confirmed at least five medals in archery at the Asian Games 2023 as Pravin Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma are assured of a top-two finish by making it an all-India men's compound individual final. India's previous best show in archery at the Asian Games was in Incheon 2014 where they claimed one gold, one silver and one bronze.

India won gold in compound archery mixed team event

On Wednesday, Indian players Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Deotale won gold in the compound archery mixed team event. Jyothi-Pravin defeated the South Korean pair in a close encounter by one point 159-158. This was the first gold for archery in the ongoing Asian Games. Earlier, India advanced to the final of the mixed team compound archery, defeating Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyunto 159-155.