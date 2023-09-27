Asian Games, shooting: India clinch women's 25m pistol team gold

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 27, 2023 | 12:05 pm 2 min read

This is India's fourth gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games

India bagged their fourth gold medal of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou in the women's 25m pistol team event where Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan combined to finish on top. All three shooters were sensational as India accumulated a total of 1,759 and needed every bit of it as China finished with 1,756 to bag the silver medal. Here's more.

A sensational performance from the women's 25m pistol team

Manu finished at the top after the precision stage and continued that form in the rapids. She finished with 590 (28x inner 10s) and has qualified for the final. Esha has also made it to the finals after finishing fifth with a score of 586 (17x). Rhythm missed out on qualification, after finishing seventh. Two shooters per country are allowed in the final.

How are the points calculated?

In the women's 25m pistol team event, the cumulative score of a country's shooters at the qualification stage is calculated. Notably, India maintained their lead over China for the two days of the event. The qualification stage is divided into precision and rapid stages.

Manu missed out on a medal in the 2018 Asiad

Manu, who was just 16 years old in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, missed out on a medal. But this time she made it count. She had a tough Tokyo Olympics as well and will look to make a mark in the finals. Meanwhile, Esha came to Hangzhou after winning a mixed team gold at the World Championship last month.

Silver medal in women's 50m rifle three-position event

Earlier, India bagged a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle three-position event. The trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, and Sift Kaur shot a total of 1,764 points in the qualification event. China bagged the gold with a score of 1773, while South Korea clinched bronze with 1756. Sift and Aishi finished second and sixth respectively.

