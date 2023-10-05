Joe Root races past 1,000 ODI runs in Asia: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi

Root's numbers in Asia speak volumes of his ability to tackle spin (Source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root has become the fifth Englishman to complete 1,000 ODI runs on Asian soil. He accomplished the milestone with his 47th run in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Root has truly been sensational in the format across different conditions. His numbers in Asia speak volumes of his ability to tackle spin. Here are his stats.

Fifth England player to get the mark

As mentioned, Root is the fifth England player to breach the 1,000 ODI-run mark in Asia. He has joined Kevin Pietersen (1,638), Graham Gooch (1,262), Alastair Cook (1,104), and Eoin Morgan (1,093). Root accomplished the feat in 23 ODI innings in the continent. His tally includes eight fifties and a solitary ton. The batter's average of 55-plus is the highest among the aforementioned players.

His numbers across different Asian nations

Over 340 of Root's ODI runs have come in eight ODIs in India at a 58-plus average. In Sri Lanka, he has clobbered 513 runs across 12 ODIs at a tremendous average of 64.12. He has accumulated 145 runs in four games in UAE at 36.25. The talismanic batter is yet to play an ODI in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Second-highest run-getter for England in ODIs

With 6,290-plus runs in 163 games at a 48-plus average, Root is England's second-highest run-getter in ODIs. He is only behind his former skipper Morgan (6,957) in this regard. Root's tally of 16 ODI tons is the most for an England international. His tally also includes 36 fifties. The 32-year-old's highest score in the format reads 133*.