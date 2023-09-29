WC warm-up games: Mohammad Rizwan slams century against New Zealand

1/5

Sports 2 min read

WC warm-up games: Mohammad Rizwan slams century against New Zealand

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:43 pm Sep 29, 202305:43 pm

Rizwan was involved in a 114-run stand with Babar Azam (Source: X/@ICC)

Extending his brilliant run of form, Mohammad Rizwan smoked a fiery century in Pakistan's warm-up game against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He paced his knock to perfection and got retired out after scoring 103 off 94 balls. His innings was studded with nine boundaries and a couple of maximums. Here we look at his stats.

2/5

A fine knock from Rizwan

Rizwan arrived at number four after Pakistan were reduced to 46/2 while batting first in Hyderabad. The wicketkeeper-batter was watchful at the start as the Kiwi bowlers were getting assistance from the Hyderabad track. However, he soon enhanced the scoring rate and gathered runs all over the park. Rizwan was also involved in a 114-run stand with Babar Azam (80).

3/5

Rizwan relishes batting at number four

In May this year, Rizwan stated that number four is his preferred batting position in ODIs. He has certainly enjoyed batting at the spot as he owns 1060 ODI runs at number four with his average being 44.16. Eight of his 12 ODI fifties and both his hundreds have come batting at number four.

4/5

Over 1,600 runs in ODIs

Rizwan, who made his ODI debut in April 2015, has now raced to 1,693 runs in 65 games at 36.80. The tally includes 12 fifties and a couple of tons. As mentioned above, he has been on a roll lately. In the Asia Cup earlier this month, he mustered 195 runs across four innings at 97.50.

5/5

Fourth-most ODI runs as Pakistan wicket-keeper

As a designated keeper, Rizwan has raced to 1,286 runs in 45 ODIs at an average of 38.96. Only Kamran Akmal (3,168), Moin Khan (3,100), Sarfaraz Ahmed (2,315), and Rashid Latif (1,709) have mustered more ODI runs as Pakistan keeper. Among keepers with 1,000 or more ODI runs for Pakistan, only Umar Akmal (37.22) has a 35-plus average besides Rizwan.