Asian Games, cricket: India beat Bangladesh, qualify for final

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:33 am Oct 06, 202309:33 am

Tilak Varma scored a fiery fifty in the game (Source: X/@ICC)

The Indian men's cricket team has advanced to the final of the 2023 Asian Games following a comprehensive nine-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in the semi-final. It was a one-sided affair as the Tigers could only manage 96/9 in their 20 overs while batting first. In reply, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma powered India over the line in 9.2 overs. Here is more.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first at Hangzhou's Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Bangladesh never got going as five of their top-six batters could not touch double digits. Indian spinners kept things tight throughout the game. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, who claimed three wickets, was brilliant in particular. Chasing 97, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. However, fiery knocks from skipper Gaikwad and Varma advanced India to the final.

A sensational spell from Kishore

As mentioned, Kishore was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he claimed 3/12 in his four overs. The left-arm spinner made his T20I debut in the recent quarter-final final game against Nepal. He hence has now raced to four wickets in two games at an economy of 4.62. Overall in T20 cricket, Kishore now has 61 wickets in 51 games (ER: 5.44).

A cracking knock from Varma

The solitary fifty in the game came from Varma's blade as he remained unbeaten on 55 off 26 balls, a knock laced with two boundaries and six maximums. This was his second T20I fifty as the southpaw has now raced to 231 runs in nine games at 38.50 (SR: 142.59). Overall, he boasts 1,649 T20 runs at 37.47 (50s: 12).

A captain's knock from Gaikwad

Meanwhile, Varma was very well assisted by his skipper Gaikwad, who made an unbeaten 26-ball 40. He smoked four boundaries and three maximums. Gaikwad has now raced to 277 runs in 13 games at 27.70 (SR: 127.64). The tally includes two fifties. He overall owns 3,568 runs in 110 T20 games at 36.78 (50s: 25, 100s: 3).

Second-largest win for India

Gaikwad and Varma's unbeaten 97-run stand meant India crossed the line with 64 balls to spare. This is now India's second-biggest T20I win in terms of balls remaining. In 2021, the Men in Blue beat Scotland by eight wickets, crossing the line with 81 balls to spare. This was the fourth occasion of India winning a T20I with 50 or more balls remaining.