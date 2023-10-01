5 milestones Rohit Sharma can accomplish in World Cup 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:36 am Oct 01, 202310:36 am

Write caption hereThis will be his first ODI WC as a skipper (Source: X/@ICC)

Hosts India will fight for their third title in the 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue will head into the tournament as hot favorites. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma will be instrumental to India's run at the event. This will be his first ODI WC as a skipper. Here are five milestones he can accomplish at WC.

Most centuries in ODI WC

Rohit has so far featured in only two World Cups (2015 and 2019) and was outstanding in the last edition. He smoked as many as five tons in 2019. The opener smashed a hundred in the 2015 event as well. His tally of six WC tons is the joint-most for any player. Hence, he needs just one more hundred to go past Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit can surpass Gayle's all-time record

The Indian skipper requires just three maximums to displace Chris Gayle as the batter with the most sixes in international cricket. Gayle's current tally stands at 553 sixes. Rohit (551 maximums) is the only other batter with 500-plus sixes at the highest level. No other batter has clobbered even 450 sixes since Rohit's Team India debut in 2007.

1,000 WC runs loading for Rohit

Rohit needs just 22 runs to become the fourth Indian to muster 1,000 runs in ODI World Cups. He would join Tendulkar (2,278), Virat Kohli (1,030), and Sourav Ganguly (1,006) in the elite list. Rohit's current tally stands at 978 runs in 17 matches (100s: 6, 50s: 3). Rohit's average of 65.20 is the highest among batters with at least 600 WC runs.

18,000 runs in international cricket

Rohit needs 358 runs to complete 18,000 international runs during the course of the tournament. He would become the fifth Indian to accomplish the feat, joining the likes of Tendulkar (34,357), Kohli (25,767), Ganguly (18,433), and Rahul Dravid (24,064). Rohit has so far amassed 17,642 runs in 451 matches across formats. The tally includes 44 tons and 97 fifties.

100 fifties in ODI cricket

Rohit is just three short of completing 100 half-centuries in international cricket. Only five Indians own this milestone so far namely Tendulkar (164), Kohli (132), Ganguly (106), Dravid (145), and MS Dhoni (108). Rohit has an overall average of 43.13 in international cricket. 13,546 of Rohit's runs have come while opening for India. The tally includes 39 tons and 69 fifties.