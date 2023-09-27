3rd ODI: Top-four batters guide Australia to 352/7 against India

3rd ODI: Top-four batters guide Australia to 352/7 against India

By Parth Dhall 05:36 pm Sep 27, 2023

Mitchell Marsh was the top scorer for Australia (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Australia have racked up a mammoth 352/7 against India in the 3rd ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Each of the top four batters - Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne - slammed 50+ scores. The Australian middle order once again suffered a collapse, but Labuschagne's knock made up for it. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets for 81 runs.

A solid knock from Marsh

Marsh and Warner gave Australia a flying start after skipper Pat Cummins elected to bat on a flat Rajkot wicket. The duo took Australia past 70 within eight overs, with Warner accelerating in this phase. Marsh changed gears once Warner departed. The former smashed 96 off 84 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and 3 sixes.

Marsh gets past 2,200 ODI runs

With this knock, Marsh raced past 2,200 runs in ODI cricket. He now has 2,231 runs from 79 ODIs at an average of 34.32. The tally includes a strike rate of 94.21. During the innings, Marsh also completed 200 fours in the format. Marsh averages 76.33 against India in ODIs, having scored 458 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 117.73.

Warner slams his 31st ODI fifty

Warner became India's first breakthrough in the ninth over when Prasidh Krishna dismissed him. The former departed after scoring his 31st half-century in the format. He smashed a 34-ball 56 (6 fours and 4 sixes). Playing his 150th ODI, Warner has raced to 6,397 runs at an average of 45.04. The tally of his 50+ scores in the format also includes 20 tons.

Fifty in third consecutive match

Warner has scored fifties in each of the three games in the India series. His scores in the matches read 56, 53, and 52. Overall, Warner has four half-centuries and a hundred in the format this year. Against India, he has raced to 1,174 runs in 25 games at an excellent average of 51.04. This was his ninth ODI fifty against India.

Smith slams his 30th ODI fifty

Smith didn't let the run-rate dip after the two openers departed. He first took Australia past 200 along with Marsh and then added crucial runs with Labuschagne. Smith slammed 74 off 61 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours. Smith, who looked comfortable throughout the innings, got deceived by an in-coming delivery from Mohammed Siraj. The former departed after scoring his 30th ODI fifty.

Fourth-fastest Australian to 5,000 ODI runs

During the match, Smith completed 5,000 runs in ODI cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his 20th run. Smith completed 5,000 runs in 129 innings of 145 ODI games. Dean Jones took 128 innings to achieve the feat. Only Warner (115 innings) and Aaron Finch (126 innings) have done so faster among Australians. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is overall the fastest to the mark.

10th fifty-plus score of Labuschagne

Labuschagne successfully carried the rope after Smith got dismissed. Although the former lost Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green in quick succession, he kept the scoreboard ticking. Labuschagne added 46 runs with skipper Cummins after Australia were reduced to 299/6. Labuschagne slammed a 58-ball 72 (9 fours). It was his eighth half-century in ODI cricket (10th fifty-plus score).

Bumrah takes three wickets

As mentioned, Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers in the high-scoring first innings. Despite leaking 81 runs in 10 overs, the right-arm seamer took three wickets. He dismissed both Carey and Maxwell when Australia were cruising at 267/3. His double-wicket spell terminated Australia's bid to score 400 runs. Bumrah then uprooted Labuschagne, the former's final victim of the day.