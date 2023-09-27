Mahmudullah becomes fourth Bangladesh batter with 5,000 ODI runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 27, 2023 | 04:48 pm 2 min read

Mahmudullah is Bangladesh's fourth-highest capped player in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Mahmudullah has become the fourth Bangladesh batter to accomplish 5,000 ODI runs. He got to the feat in the third ODI against New Zealand in Dhaka. The veteran entered the game, requiring a solitary run to get the mark. Notably, the ongoing series marked Mahmudullah's return to the national team after over six months. Here are his stats.

Fourth Bangladesh batter to the milestone

As mentioned, Mahmudullah is now among the four Bangladesh batters with 5,000 or more ODI runs. He has joined the likes of Tamim Iqbal (8,357), Mushfiqur Rahim (7,388), and Shakib Al Hasan (7,384) in the elite club. While no other Bangladesh batter has even 3,500 ODI runs, Mohammad Ashraful (3,468) is the only other batter with 2,500-plus runs for the Tigers.

Here are his ODI stats

The 37-year-old Mahmudullah made his ODI debut back in 2007. Playing his 220th match in the format, the right-handed batter averages over 35 with his strike rate being 76-plus. The tally includes three centuries and 27 half-centuries. Two of his tons came in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. His other hundred was recorded in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Fourth-most capped player for Bangladesh

Mahmudullah is now Bangladesh's fourth-highest capped player in ODIs, having recently broken the tie with Mashrafe Mortaza (218). Tamim (243), Mushfiqur (256), and Shakib (240) are the ones ahead. Meanwhile, with his off-spin, Mahmudullah has scalped 82 ODI wickets at an economy of 5.21. With 308 scalps, Shakib is the only other Bangladesh all-rounder with the ODI double of 5,000 runs and 50 wickets.

