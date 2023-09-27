David Warner slams fifty in third consecutive ODI: Key stats

Sports

David Warner slams fifty in third consecutive ODI: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 27, 2023 | 04:43 pm 2 min read

David Warner smashed 56 off 34 balls

Australian opener David Warner scored another scintillating half-century, this time in the 3rd ODI against India in Rajkot. The dasher played aggressively and ended up scoring 56 off 34 balls. His knock was laced with six boundaries and 4 sixes. Notably, Warner scored a fifty in each of the three ODIs against India. This was his ninth ODI fifty against India.

Warner slams his 31st ODI fifty

Warner and Mitchell Marsh gave Australia a flying start after skipper Pat Cummins elected to bat on a flat Rajkot wicket. The duo took Australia past 70 within eight overs, with Warner accelerating in this phase. However, Warner became India's first breakthrough in the ninth over when Prasidh Krishna dismissed him. Warner departed after scoring his 31st half-century in the format.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 150th ODI, Warner has raced to 6,397 runs at an average of 45.04. The tally of his 50+ scores in the format also includes 20 tons. Against India, he has raced to 1,174 runs in 25 games at an excellent average of 51.04. This was his ninth ODI fifty against India, and the tally also includes three tons.

Fifties in three consecutive ODIs

As mentioned, Warner has scored fifties in each of the three games in the India series. His scores in the matches read 56, 53, and 52. Overall, Warner has four half-centuries and a hundred in the format this year.

