Decoding Netherlands's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding Netherlands's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:53 am Oct 01, 202309:53 am

Scott Edwards will lead Netherlands in the World Cup (Source: X/@ICC)

Netherlands are making a comeback in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after missing the last two editions of the tournament. They qualified for the ODI World Cup this year after finishing as runners-up in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. Though the Scott Edwards-led side is not expected to qualify for the knock-outs, they might cause some upsets. Here we decode their best XI.

2/6

Vikramjit to open alongside O'Dowd

Netherlands's opening combination looks pretty sorted as Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd are set to start the proceedings. Notably, O'Dowd was the second-highest run-getter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The 20-year-old Vikramjit has also made an impressive start to his career. He slammed 326 runs at 40.75 in the 2023 CWC Qualifiers.

3/6

An experienced middle-order

Wesley Barresi has been Netherlands's number-three ODI batter for a while now and is likely to continue at the position. Veteran all-rounder Colin Ackermann is back in the squad and he will come at number four. He can also contribute with his off-spin. At five, we have the team skipper and wicket-keeper Edwards, who averages 43.80 in ODIs this year.

4/6

Other all-rounders in the XI

Pace-bowling all-rounder Bas de Leede set the CWC Qualifiers ablaze with his all-round heroics. In an important game against Scotland, the all-rounder claimed a fifer and also slammed a ton. Hence, expectations would be high from him. Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe should also make it to the XI. The former South African international offers a plethora of experience.

5/6

Here is the bowling attack

Logan van Beek, who can also contribute with the bat, will lead the pace attack. Ryan Klein and Paul van Meekeren would be the other fast bowlers in the line-up. The latter can generate some serious pace off the deck. 20-year-old leg-spinner Shariz Ahmad should enjoy operating in Indian conditions. He would operate with van der Merwe in the middle overs.

6/6

Netherlands's best XI for WC

Netherlands's best XI for WC: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Paul van Meekeren.