Duleep Trophy 2025: 3 North Zone players to watch for 

The Duleep Trophy 2025 will kick off on August 28, with North Zone taking on East Zone in the opening match. The star-studded North Zone team will be led by Indian Test captain Shubman Gill and includes several other players to watch out for. On this note, let's look at three North Zone players to watch out for.

#1 Shubman Gill Gill, who was recently appointed as the captain of the Indian Test team, was sensational in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The 25-year-old broke a ton of records with the bat, amassing an impressive 754 runs at an average of 75.40. Gill was also named India's Player of the Series, having struck four centuries, including a double-ton. He would be raring to extend his golden run in red-ball cricket.

#2 Arshdeep Singh Arshdeep Singh was also included in India's squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy but didn't get a chance to make his Test debut. Despite his lack of experience in red-ball cricket, the left-arm pacer has a golden opportunity to prove himself in the upcoming tourney. Across 21 First-Class matches, he has taken 66 wickets at an average of 30.37. Notably, he has also made his mark at the highest level, scalping 99 T20I wickets in India colors.