Duleep Trophy: How many players own 2,000-plus runs?
What's the story
India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. Duleep Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament, has seen quite a few batters shine forth. Over the years, three batters have racked up 2,000-plus runs in the tournament. Here we list the same.
#1
Wasim Jaffer (West Zone): 2,545 runs
One of the most prolific run-scorers in India's domestic circuit, Wasim Jaffer tops this elite list. Playing for West Zone, the 47-year-old racked up 2,545 runs from 30 games at an incredible average of 55.32. His tally includes eight tons and 13 half-centuries. Notably, Jaffer concluded his First-Class career with a staggering 19,410 runs at 50.67. He slammed 1,944 runs for India in Tests.
#2
Vikram Rathour (North Zone): 2,265 runs
Vikram Rathour, who also became Indian men's cricket team's batting coach, was also a force to reckon with. He is the second-highest run-scorer in Duleep Trophy history. In 25 matches for North Zone, he scored 2,265 runs at an average of 51.47. Rathour hammered six tons and 11 half-centuries in the tournament, featuring between 1993 and 2002.
#3
Aunshuman Gaekwad (West Zone): 2,004 runs
Aunshuman Gaekwad, who played 40 Tests for Team India, occupies the third spot on this list. Gaekwad, a former Indian batter, played 26 matches for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy between 1974 and 1987. The former right-handed batter scored 2,004 runs at an average of 52.73. He slammed nine tons, the most in Duleep Trophy history. Gaekwad also scored four half-centuries.