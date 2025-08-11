Duleep Trophy: How many players own 2,000-plus runs?

India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. Duleep Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament, has seen quite a few batters shine forth. Over the years, three batters have racked up 2,000-plus runs in the tournament. Here we list the same.

#1 Wasim Jaffer (West Zone): 2,545 runs One of the most prolific run-scorers in India's domestic circuit, Wasim Jaffer tops this elite list. Playing for West Zone, the 47-year-old racked up 2,545 runs from 30 games at an incredible average of 55.32. His tally includes eight tons and 13 half-centuries. Notably, Jaffer concluded his First-Class career with a staggering 19,410 runs at 50.67. He slammed 1,944 runs for India in Tests.

#2 Vikram Rathour (North Zone): 2,265 runs Vikram Rathour, who also became Indian men's cricket team's batting coach, was also a force to reckon with. He is the second-highest run-scorer in Duleep Trophy history. In 25 matches for North Zone, he scored 2,265 runs at an average of 51.47. Rathour hammered six tons and 11 half-centuries in the tournament, featuring between 1993 and 2002.