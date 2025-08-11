Nirmala Sitharaman tables new Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha . The proposed legislation aims to replace the existing Income Tax Act of 1961. It incorporates most of the recommendations made by a select committee led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda. The main objective is to simplify processes and address long-standing issues in tax management.

Simplification efforts Key objectives of the new Income Tax Bill The new Income Tax Bill, 2025, seeks to simplify tax procedures and address long-standing issues in tax management. The old act had become difficult to decipher due to its archaic language and over 4,000 amendments. The new draft is expected to include most of the 285 recommendations made by the select committee.

Major changes Major proposals in the new bill The new Income Tax Bill proposes several key changes. These include limiting anonymous donations to purely religious trusts, permitting taxpayers to claim TDS refunds after ITR filing deadline sans penalties, and requiring tax officials to issue notices and consider responses before taking action. The bill also aims to modernize the system through a digital-first, faceless assessment framework for compliance ease and corruption risk reduction.

Legislative overhaul New bill to replace 1961 Act if passed If passed, the new Income Tax Bill will replace the 63-year-old Income Tax Act with a modern, simplified, and litigation-resistant direct tax code. This is being touted as one of the most ambitious tax reforms in recent decades. The legal language of the 1961 Act will be replaced with clearer terms for public understanding.

Withdrawal explanation Government withdrew the bill recently The government recently withdrew the Income Tax Bill, 2025, introduced on February 13. Sitharaman explained in Parliament that suggestions were received which needed to be incorporated for correct legislative meaning. She said the earlier Bill was pulled back to avoid confusion and that this fresh draft will serve as the basis for replacing the 1961 Act.