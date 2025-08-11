India ships 70M smartphones in H1 2025

India 's smartphone market has witnessed a modest recovery in the first half of 2025, with a total of 70 million units shipped. This marks a year-on-year increase of 0.9%, according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. The growth was mainly driven by aggressive launches, price cuts on older models, increased offline channel margins, and strong above-the-line (ATL) marketing efforts during the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

Market leaders Apple, Vivo, Samsung lead the way Apple's shipments surged by an impressive 21.5% year-on-year to reach 5.9 million units in H1 2025. The iPhone 16 was India's best-selling model, accounting for a whopping 4% of overall shipments. Vivo retained its top spot for the sixth consecutive quarter, followed by Samsung and OPPO. Nothing and iQOO also witnessed remarkable growth rates of 84.9% and 68.4%, respectively during this period.

Market challenges ASPs hit record high, consumer demand muted Despite the growth in shipments, IDC warns that rising average selling prices (ASPs) and muted consumer demand could restrict full-year recovery. ASPs hit a record $275 in Q2 2025, up 10.8% year-on-year. The entry-level segment (sub-$100) grew by 22.9% YoY while mid-premium ($400-$600) and premium ($600-$800) segments saw even higher growth rates of 39.5% and a whopping 96.4%, respectively during this period.

Channel expansion Offline channels witness massive growth Offline channels witnessed a massive 14.3% YoY growth, accounting for 53.6% share of the market. This was mainly driven by omnichannel strategies, higher retailer incentives, and in-store promotions. Qualcomm-powered shipments also saw a significant jump with an impressive 37.6% YoY increase while MediaTek's shipments declined by 15.4%.