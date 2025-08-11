Next Article
NSDL shares soar 78% since IPO
NSDL just made a splashy stock market debut—its shares jumped 78% since the IPO last week, closing at ₹1,425 on Monday (up nearly 10% in a single day).
This steady climb over four sessions shows investors are really excited about the company right now.
Institutional investors were all over NSDL's IPO
The ₹4,012 crore IPO was a hit with big institutional buyers, who oversubscribed it by more than 100 times.
NSDL's revenue grew 12% in FY25 and profits were up 25%, which sounds great.
Still, with its price-to-earnings ratio sitting high at 46.63, some analysts suggest waiting to see how things settle before jumping in—just to play it safe in this unpredictable market.