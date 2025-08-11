NSDL shares soar 78% since IPO

Institutional investors were all over NSDL's IPO

The ₹4,012 crore IPO was a hit with big institutional buyers, who oversubscribed it by more than 100 times.

NSDL's revenue grew 12% in FY25 and profits were up 25%, which sounds great.

Still, with its price-to-earnings ratio sitting high at 46.63, some analysts suggest waiting to see how things settle before jumping in—just to play it safe in this unpredictable market.