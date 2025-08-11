Parth Electricals zooms 5% on debut: What's the buzz

What do the numbers say?

Their IPO was a hit, oversubscribed nearly 24 times, with especially strong interest from retail and big investors alike.

Backed by big names like Aditya Birla and Tata Power as clients, Parth's revenue has grown fast—from ₹65 crore in FY23 to ₹175 crore in FY25, with profits also up sharply.

The fresh funds will help them expand manufacturing in Gujarat and Odisha and pay off some loans.