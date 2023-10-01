Decoding Bangladesh's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Decoding Bangladesh's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:51 am Oct 01, 202308:51 am

Bangladesh's opening pair is not absolutely certain (Source: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh will be heading into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with an experienced team. The Bangla Tigers will be looking to leave a mark in the tournament, which will get underway on October 5 in India. Talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will lead a team filled with experienced batters and a young core of fast bowlers. Here we decode their best XI.

2/7

Litton should open with Mehidy Hasan

With Tamim Iqbal missing out, Bangladesh's opening pair is not absolutely certain. As the youngster Tanzid Hasan has not impressed much in his four ODI innings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is expected to partner Litton Das at the top. The former slammed an Asia Cup ton as an opener last month. Meanwhile, Litton has been a vital part of Bangladesh's white-ball teams lately.

3/7

Shanto, Shakib to follow

The in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto has amassed 689 ODI runs at 49.85 this year. He will have a crucial role to play at number three. One of the finest all-rounders ever and team skipper, Shakib will be slotted at four. Notably, he was at his all-round best in the 2019 edition and would be raring to replicate his heroics.

4/7

An experienced lower order

Towhid Hridoy, who has impressed many in his brief ODI career, will take the number-five spot. He has shown the ability to bat in tough circumstances. Veterans Mushfiqur Rahim, who will double up as the wicket-keeper, and Mahmudullah follow him. While Mushfiqur has been in delightful form this year, Mahmudullah is a surprise inclusion in the squad. He can also contribute with his off-spin.

5/7

Here is the bowling attack

At number eight, we will have left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Nasum Ahmed, who will form the spin trio with Shakib and Miraz. While Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed are certain to feature in the pace troika, there will be a toss-up between Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud for the final spot. Shoriful is likely to get the nod at least for the initial games.

6/7

Bangladesh's best XI for WC

Bangladesh's best XI for WC: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

7/7