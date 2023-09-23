ICC World Cup: Key stats of India against New Zealand

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 23, 2023 | 01:47 pm 2 min read

India and NZ have met just once in a knock-out WC game (Source: X/@ICC)

Hosts India will fight for their third title in the 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue will head into the tournament as hot favorites. Meanwhile, runners-up of the last two WC editions, New Zealand will again enter as dark horses. The two sides will meet on October 22 in Dharamsala. Here we decode their rivalry in World Cups.

New Zealand 5-3 India in World Cups

The two sides have met nine times in ODI WCs with the Kiwis dominating the head-to-head record 5-3. The 2019 group-stage game between them got washed out due to rain. India and NZ have met just once in a knock-out WC game, the famous semi-final in 2019. The Men in Blue suffered a heart-breaking 18-run defeat in that duel.

Highest and lowest scores

India's 252/7 in the 1987 edition is their highest-ever WC total against NZ. Their lowest total against the Kiwis, when all 10 wickets have fallen, came in 1979 (182/10). NZ have crossed the 250-run mark against India only once in ODI WCs (253/5 in 1999). Their lowest WC total against the Men in Blue came in 2003 (146/10).

Presenting the notable batting records

Sunil Gavaskar (172) has scored the most WC runs for India against NZ. He is also India's only centurion against the Black Caps in WC (103* in 1987). Glenn Turner has the most runs for NZ against India in the global competition (157). He also happens to be NZ's lone centurion against the Indian team at the event (114* in 1975).

Presenting the notable bowling records

Manoj Prabhakar has taken the most wickets for India against NZ in WCs (5). Zaheer Khan's 4/42 in 2003 are the best WC figures by an Indian against the Black Caps. For New Zealand, Brian McKechnie has most WC wickets against India (6). The former pacer also owns the best figures in this regard (3/24 in 1979).

