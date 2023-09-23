ICC World Cup: Key stats of India against South Africa

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 23, 2023 | 12:53 pm 2 min read

South Africa will meet India on November 5 (Source: X/@ICC)

India are the hosts of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which gets underway on October 5. As the Men in Blue have been impressive in the ODI format lately, many back them to end their drought for an ICC title. Meanwhile, South Africa, who will meet India on November 5, are seen as the dark horses. Here we decode their WC rivalry.

India 2-3 South Africa in ODI World Cups

South Africa, who made their WC debut in 1992, have three wins and two defeats against India in the competition. The Proteas side tasted glory in 1992, 1999, and 2011 before suffering defeats in 2015 and 2019. The two sides have never met in the knock-out stage of World Cups. India claimed a six-wicket win when these two sides met in the 2019 event.

Highest and lowest scores

India's 307/7 in the 2015 edition is their highest-ever WC total against South Africa. The Indian team's lowest total against the Proteas came in 1992 (180/6). Meanwhile, South Africa's highest WC total against India came in 2011 (300/7). SA chased down 297 in that game, the highest-successful chase against India in WC history. Their lowest total against India came in 2015 (177).

Presenting the notable batting records

Sachin Tendulkar (153) has scored the most WC runs by an Indian against SA. Shikhar Dhawan's 137 in the 2015 event is the highest-individual WC score against the Proteas. Tendulkar (111 in 2011) and Rohit Sharma (122* in 2019) are the other Indians with WC centuries against SA. For SA, Jacques Kallis (165) has the most WC runs against India.

Presenting the notable bowling records

With four scalps, Yuzvendra Chahal is India's highest wicket-taker against SA in WC. All his wickets came in the 2019 WC game (4/51). For SA, Dale Steyn has taken most WC wickets against India (6). His tally includes a fifer in the 2011 event (5/50). No other SA bowler has even four WC wickets against India.

