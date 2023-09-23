ICC Cricket World Cup: Key stats of India against England

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 23, 2023 | 12:08 pm 2 min read

The two sides famously played out a tie in the 2011 edition (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will get underway on October 5 with India being the hosts. Defending champions England are also among the teams to watch out for as they have the required ingredients to retain the crown. Meanwhile, India and England will meet on October 29 in Lucknow. Here we decode their rivalry in ODI World Cups.

India 3-4 England in ODI World Cups

The two sides have met eight times in ODI WC so far with England leading the head-to-head record in 4-3. The two sides famously played out a tie in the 2011 edition. England and India have featured in two WC knock-out games. While India stunned England in the 1983 semi-final, the Brits earned redemption in the 1987 semi-final.

Highest and lowest scores

India's 338/10 in 2011 is their highest WC total against England to date. England also scored 338 (338/8) in that tied game, their highest WC score against India. Meanwhile, England's lowest WC score against the opposition came in the 2003 edition (168/10). India's lowest WC score against the Brits, where all 10 wickets have fallen, came in 1987 (219/10).

Tendulkar dominates the batting chart

Sachin Tendulkar (227) owns the most WC runs by an Indian against England. Meanwhile, Tendulkar (120 in 2011) and Rohit Sharma (102 in 2019) are India's WC centurions against England. For England, Graham Gooch (166) has scored the most WC runs against India. Andrew Strauss (158), Dennis Amiss (137), Gooch (115), and Jonny Bairstow (111) are England's WC centurions against India.

Strauss's historic century

Meanwhile, Strauss's 158-run knock came in the 2011 edition. No other batter owns a 150-plus WC score against India. This is also the second-highest score by a captain against India in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya tops the list, having scored 189 in 2001.

Presenting the notable bowling records

Tim Bresnan's has taken most WC wickets for England against India (5). All his wickets came in the 2011 WC game (5/48). For India, Kapil Dev has taken most WC wickets against England (7). Ashish Nehra's 6/23 against England in 2003 are the best WC figures by an Indian. Mohammed Shami (5/69, 2019) is the only other Indian with a WC fifer against England.

