KL Rahul slams his fourth ODI half-century against Australia: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha September 23, 2023 | 11:19 am 2 min read

In 12 matches versus the Aussies, Rahul has amassed 450 runs at 50.00 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

KL Rahul led India from the front in the 1st ODI against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The Indian captain slammed an unbeaten 58 as the hosts chased down 277. Rahul, along with Suryakumar Yadav took India to victory after they were four down. Rahul, who recently returned to the ODI setup has been on song.

Rahul gets to 14 half-centuries

In the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan, Rahul slammed his sixth ODI ton. He also reached the landmark of 2,000 runs in the format. Rahul joined Virat Kohli as the joint third-fastest Indian batter to get the mark (53 innings). The former now has 2,213 runs from 59 ODIs at an average of 48.10. The tally includes 14 half-centuries too.

Rahul has done well at number four

Since January 1, 2021, Rahul has scored the most runs for India at number four in ODI cricket. He has racked up 377 runs from seven ODIs at an average of 94.25 in this regard. Although Shreyas Iyer currently owns this spot, Rahul has done fairly well. Rahul may well be India's number four in the ICC World Cup with Ishan Kishan following suit.

Rahul's show at number five

At number five, his designated position in ODIs, Rahul has racked up 781 runs from 19 matches at an average of 52.06. He owns as many as eight 50+ scores (one century) in this regard. Notably, Rahul has the best strike rate (98.73) in this position among all. India have won 11 of 18 ODIs when Rahul batted at number five.

India overcome AUS in Mohali

India beat Australia in the 1st ODI, recording their first win over the side in Mohali since 1996. The Men in Blue chased 277, with Gaikwad and Gill sharing a century stand. Although Adam Zampa triggered turbulence, Rahul and Suryakumar got India home. The duo recorded fifties as India won by five wickets. Earlier, Mohammed Shami took a record five-wicket haul.

Rahul's numbers versus Australia

In 12 matches versus the Aussies, Rahul has amassed 450 runs at 50.00. He has four fifties and carries a strike rate of 93.36. His best score is 80.

