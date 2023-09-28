ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Decoding the Bangladesh squad

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:43 pm Sep 28, 202303:43 pm

Shakib Al Hasan will lead the Bangladesh team in the 2023 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh will be heading into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with a pretty strong squad. The Bangla Tigers will be looking to leave a mark in the tournament, which will start on October 5 in India. Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will lead a team filled with experienced batters and a young core of fast bowlers. Here we decode the squad for Bangladesh.

A look at the Bangladesh squad for 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Tamim and Ebadot misses out

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was left out of the World Cup squad after reversing his retirement earlier this year. Though the BCB selectors stated Tamim has been left out due to fitness issues, the veteran denied the claims. Pacer Ebadot Hossain has also failed to recover from his knee injury and missed out. He sustained a knee injury against Afghanistan in July.

A look at the Bangladesh batters

Shanto is heading into the event with terrific form. He has amassed 689 runs at 49.85 this year, the most made by a Bangladeshi in ODIs. Rahim is Bangladesh's second-highest scorer in ODIs with 7,406 runs. He has amassed 877 runs in 27 WC matches. With 1,146 runs, Shakib is Bangladesh's leading run-getter in ODI WCs and their only batter with 1000-plus runs.

A lot depends on Shakib's all-round heroics

Shakib has been a stalwart for Bangladesh in ODI World Cups as he is the leading run-getter (1,146) and also the leading wicket-taker (34 scalps). Only all-rounder with 1,000-plus runs and 30-plus wickets in WCs. He is one of the two all-rounders who have a fifty and a fifer in the same WC match along with Yuvraj Singh. Shakib has smashed 12 fifty-plus scores.

A look at Shakib's World Cup numbers

Shakib has compiled 1,146 runs in 29 WC matches at an average of 45.84. He scored 606 runs in the 2019 edition, the most by a Bangladeshi batter in a single WC edition. He has slammed two centuries. Shakib has also scalped 34 wickets at 35.94. His 5/29 against Afghanistan (2019) is the best figures for a Bangladeshi in a WC match.

A look at the Bangladeshi bowlers

Mustafizur returned with 20 wickets in the 2019 edition, the most by a Bangladesh bowler in a single edition. Taskin has scalped 21 ODI wickets in 2023 at an average of 16.85, the most wickets claimed by a Bangladeshi this year. Mahmud and Shoriful have scalped 17 and 16 wickets respectively in 2023. Shakib is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 308 wickets.

Mahmudullah will add experience with bat and ball

Veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder Mahmudullah has been included in the WC squad. He recently made his ODI comeback against NZ after a barren spell of six months. Mahmudullah has amassed 5,020 runs at 35.35 while claiming 82 wickets at 45.82 across 221 ODIs.