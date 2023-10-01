ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Decoding the Sri Lanka squad

Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka will be one of the dark horses heading into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5. They are familiar with the Indian conditions and their batters and spinners should make full use of it. They won the qualifiers to reach this stage and have named a solid 15-member squad for the marquee event. Here we analyze their squad.

Hasaranga, Chameera missed out due to injuries

Wanindu Hasaranga finished as the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup qualifiers. He claimed 22 wickets in seven matches. However, he sustained a hamstring injury during the latest Lanka Premier League action. Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera also could not recover in time from his pectoral injury which doesn't allow him to bowl 10 overs. These two players could've played significant roles in the upcoming tournament.

A look at Sri Lanka's World Cup squad

Sri Lanka's 15-member squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper and vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, and Dilshan Madushanka. Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne.

A look at the Sri Lankan battters

Nissanka has been in splendid form this year with 819 runs from 20 ODIs at 45.50. He will look to give SL positive starts in the tournament. Among active players, Mendis is SL's highest scorer with 3,215 runs in 112 matches. Perera has amassed 3,088 runs at 31.19. Karunaratne has slammed 534 runs while hammering five fifties and a ton in 2023.

Nissanka has been phenomenal for SL this year

The opener has scored the most runs for SL in ODIs this year, giving them some crucial starts. Nissanka has amassed 819 runs in 20 ODIs while slamming five fifties and two centuries. Only Shubman Gill (1,230) and Asif Khan (934) have scored more runs. However, he had a poor 2023 Asia Cup where he returned with 132 runs in six matches at 22.

Asalanka, Samarawickrama, and De Silva will be key for SL

Asalanka has compiled 520 runs in 18 innings in 2023. Overall he has tallied 1,272 runs in 41 ODIs at 41.03. Samarawickrama has been consistent with 477 runs in 2023, slamming four fifties in this format. De Silva is another batter who will provide stability having amassed 1,725 runs at 26.53. He has also claimed 44 wickets in this format.

Theekshana will lead the bowling attack

In 2023, Theekshana has been SL's most successful bowler with 31 wickets in 15 matches at 17.45. 21 of those wickets have come in the qualifiers. Kumara has returned with 18 scalps in 2023. Overall, he has claimed 34 wickets for SL in 26 matches. Rajitha has claimed 35 wickets in 28 ODIs for SL. Wellalage will be crucial in Hasaranga's absence (19 wickets).

A look at the Sri Lankan key performers

Mendis and Perera are the only players with 3,000-plus ODI runs in the current team. Apart from them, de Silva (1,725), Nissanka (1,396) and Karunaratne (1,301) are the five top batters for SL in this format. Theekshana and de Silva with 44 wickets each will lead SL's bowling. They will be partnered by the likes of Rajitha (35), Kumara (34) and Shanaka (27).