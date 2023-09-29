World Cup warm-up matches: Pathum Nissanka slams 68 versus Bangladesh

World Cup warm-up matches: Pathum Nissanka slams 68 versus Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:11 pm Sep 29, 2023

Nissanka would be instrumental to SL's chances at the WC (Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka scored an impressive half-century in Sri Lanka's first warm-up game against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The right-handed batter played with intent and ended up scoring 68 off 64 balls. His knock was studded with eight boundaries and a maximum. Nissanka would be instrumental to SL's chances at the WC. Here are further details.

A knock of intent from Nissanka

Batting first in Guwahati, SL were off to a flying start as Nissanka and his opening partner Kusal Perera attacked bowlers from the outset. Though the latter got retired hurt at 34, Nissanka went on to score a valiant half-century. While Nissanka was watchful against the challenging deliveries, he dispatched the poor ones for boundaries. Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan eventually dismissed him.

Nissanka would be required to provide solid starts

Nissanka and Perera are likely to form SL's first-choice opening pair at the event. As the latter likes to attack from the outset, Nissanka will have the onus to anchor the innings. The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mitchell Starc, and Kagiso Rabada will test his technique with the new ball. Nissanka, however, is known to tackle spin well in the middle overs.

Here are his ODI numbers

Nissanka, who made his ODI debut in March 2021, has raced to 1,396 runs in the format in 40 games. While his average reads 37.72, he strikes at 83.64. The tally includes nine fifties and three tons. Nissanka, who will make his ODI WC debut this year, has the experience of participating in two editions of the T20 WCs (2021 and 2022).

His run since 2022

Nissanka has gone from strength to strength as far as ODI cricket is concerned. Since the start of 2022, he has scored 1,310 runs in 31 games at 46.78. No other SL batter has hammered more ODI runs in this period. 819 of his runs have come this year at 45.50. The tally includes two tons and five fifties.