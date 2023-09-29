World Cup: Kane Williamson ruled out of opener against England

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:22 pm Sep 29, 202301:22 pm

Williamson will feature in his fourth ODI World Cup (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener against England on October 5 in Hyderabad. The veteran is yet to fully recover from his knee injury. While he would only bat in NZ's warm-up against Pakistan on Friday, Williamson aims to field as well in his side's other warm-up game against South Africa. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Williamson has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the opener of the Indian Premier League 2023. He, hence, had a race against time to get fit for the 2023 WC. The 33-year-old underwent surgery, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee. Williamson is likely to be available from NZ's second game onward.

Here is what Gary Stead said

"Right from the start we've taken a long-term view on Kane's return to play," New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead said. "We'll continue to take a day by day approach to Kane's rehabilitation and certainly won't be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready." Meanwhile, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis in Williamson's absence.

Fifth-most runs for NZ in ODIs

Williamson currently owns 6,554 runs from 161 ODIs at an average of 47.83. The tally includes 13 centuries and 42 fifties. He is NZ's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Notably, NZ were the runners-up in the last two ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). Williamson played an instrumental role in both campaigns. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 edition.

1,000 WC runs loading for Williamson

The 2023 edition can see Williamson become the third NZ player to complete 1,000 ODI WC runs. He would join Stephen Fleming (1,075) and Ross Taylor (1,002). Williamson's current tally stands at 911 runs across 23 games at 56.93 (SR: 78.33). His best campaign came in 2019 as he scored 578 runs across nine innings at 82.57. The tally includes two tons.