Matheesha Pathirana becomes youngest SL player with an ODI four-fer

Sports

Matheesha Pathirana becomes youngest SL player with an ODI four-fer

Written by Parth Dhall August 31, 2023 | 08:57 pm 2 min read

Matheesha Pathirana starred for Sri Lanka with the ball in their opening Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. He took four wickets as Bangladesh got bowled out for 164 after electing to bat. The slingy Pathirana, who recorded his career-best ODI figures, has become the youngest SL player to take a four-wicket haul in a men's ODIs.

A phenomenal display of bowling

Pathirana, who is famous for his Lasith Malinga-like bowling action appeared in only his fifth ODI. He took four wickets for just 32 runs in 7.4 overs. Pathirana scalped his first wicket of the match in the form of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman were the other victims of Pathirana.

Pathirana breaks this record of Chaminda Vaas

At 20 years and 256 days, Pathirana is now the youngest Sri Lankan player to take a four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He broke the record of legend Chaminda Vaas, one of the four players in the world with 400 or more ODI wickets. Notably, the former SL seamer achieved this feat at 20 years and 280 days.

The talented Matheesha Pathirana

Often named the next Malinga, Pathirana is a burgeoning talent in Sri Lankan cricket. With a slingy bowling action, Pathirana can render toe-crushing yorkers at will. The 20-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in two U-19 World Cups (2020, 2022). He was also instrumental in CSK's title-clinching IPL season this year. Pathirana could be a major plus for the defending champions in the Asia Cup.

Share this timeline