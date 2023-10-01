Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham pip nine-man Liverpool 2-1: Key stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham pip nine-man Liverpool 2-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:00 am Oct 01, 202301:00 am

Tottenham Hotspur dug deep to clinch a 96th-minute winner against Liverpool on matchday 7 of the Premier League 2023-24 season

Tottenham Hotspur dug deep to clinch a 96th-minute winner against Liverpool on matchday 7 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Curtis Jones was sent off for the Reds before Spurs went ahead after an in-form Son Heung-min scored before Cody Gakpo equalized in first-half added time. Thereafter, Liverpool had Diogo Jota dismissed in the 69th minute as Spurs rode their luck to clinch victory.

2/6

Liverpool suffer a maiden defeat; Spurs remain unbeaten

Liverpool suffered their maiden Premier League defeat this season after having picked up five wins and a draw. Meanwhile, Spurs are second with 17 points. They remain unbeaten this season alongside Arsenal. Liverpool's 17-game unbeaten run in the competition came to an end. They suffered their first defeat since April 2023, having been beaten by Manchester City in April.

3/6

Two red cards for the Reds

Jones was sent off for Liverpool after a late tackle. However, VAR was looking at the details before asking the referee to check in the monitor. A yellow card was then upgraded to red. In the second half, Jota was sent off after two yellow-card instances. His lunge on Ugodie for the second was unnecessary.

4/6

Tottenham hand Liverpool a defeat

Joel Matip's own goal deep into stoppage time gave Tottenham an eventful win. The Reds were then compromised by two controversial red cards. Jones got one for a foul on Yves Bissouma after just 26 minutes following a VAR intervention before half-time substitute Jota followed him with more than 20 minutes remaining after two quick cards. Earlier, Son and Gakpo fired for their sides.

5/6

Unwanted stats for the Reds

As per Opta, timed at 95 minutes, 31 seconds, Matip has scored both the latest own goal in a Premier League game. He also clocked the latest winning goal which was conceded by Liverpool in a Premier League game on record (from 2006-07). Liverpool have had three red cards in their last six Premier League games, which is as many as their previous 168.

6/6

Unique record for Spurs and the Reds

Liverpool have had three red cards in their last six Premier League games, which is as many as their previous 168.Tottenham are the first side to score a 90th-minute winner in back-to-back home Premier League games since Burnley in October-November 2016.