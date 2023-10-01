Manchester United script these unwanted records in defeat against Palace

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Manchester United script these unwanted records in defeat against Palace

By Rajdeep Saha 12:12 am Oct 01, 202312:12 am

Manchester United's poor 2023-24 season continued as they suffered a tame 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on matchday 7 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester United's poor 2023-24 season continued as they suffered a tame 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on matchday 7 of the Premier League. Joachim Andersen's rocket strike helped the Eagles win as United suffered a fourth defeat in seven Premier League matches. United are languishing mid-table as the injury-hit side wasn't clinical enough to break down Palace. We decode the stats.

2/5

Hodgson smashes this Premier League record

As per Squawka, Hodgson became the first manager in Premier League history to go five consecutive away league games against Manchester United unbeaten (two draws and three wins). All three of Crystal Palace's Premier League wins at Old Trafford have come under him (1-2 in 2019, 1-3 in 2020, and 0-1 in 2023).

3/5

A horrible start for United

As per Opta, with nine points from seven games and a goal difference of -4, United have made their worst start to a Premier League season. Previously, their worst start was in 1989-90 in the top-flight (7 points from 7 games). For the first time since November 2021, United have suffered successive league defeats at Old Trafford.

4/5

More sorry stats for United

United have won just three of their last nine league games against the Eagles. United have conceded six goals in their last three Premier League home games.

5/5

Where do the teams stand?

United are ninth with nine points (W3 L4). They are already nine adrift of leaders Manchester City and eight of Tottenham. Palace are placed above United with 11 points from seven games.