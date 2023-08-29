Everton sign Udinese striker Beto for £30m: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 29, 2023 | 07:24 pm 3 min read

Beto scored 10 goals in the Serie A last season for Udinese (Photo credit: Twitter/@Everton)

Everton have signed Udinese striker Beto for £30m including add-ons. The 25-year-old Portuguese striker has a daunting presence in front of the box and will add a focal point in attack for Everton. He has signed a four-year contract. Beto will be the fifth major summer signing for the Toffees, who are looking to improve from last season. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Everton somehow escaped relegation last season as they finished 17th in the Premier League. Goal-scoring was their primary concern for the Toffees and therefore manager Sean Dyche is bringing in reinforcements in the hope to revive Everton this season. Beto scored 10 times last season for Udinese and has all the qualities of a proper number nine. His towering presence will hopefully help Everton.

A look at his career stats

Beto started his journey at URD Tires Youth Academy. He soon joined Montijo in 2018. He played 36 matches and netted 21 goals. He then joined Portimonense in 2019, and initially, he featured for their Under-23 team. Beto played 47 matches for Portimonense and scored 13 times across three seasons. He joined Udinese initially on loan and featured in 64 matches, scoring 22 goals.

Breaking down Beto's numbers in 2022-23 Serie A

Beto featured in 33 matches for Udinese in the 2022-23 Serie A. He netted 10 goals and also provided a solitary assist. The 25-year-old created 23 chances last season. As per Squawka, Beto has completed 190 out of 289 attempted passes at 65.74% passing accuracy. He completed 32 take-ons and has won 71 aerial and 73 ground duels. He made 12 tackles.

A look at his stats for Udinese

Beto has scored 22 goals for Udinese in 65 matches. He joined the club in 2021 on loan and later joined the club permanently. The striker has scored 21 out of 22 goals in the Serie A. Overall, he has played 62 league matches for Udinese. The rest three matches, he has represented Udinese in Coppa Italia, scoring against US Catanzaro this season.

Worst start for Everton in 33 years

Everton escaped relegation last season and they may not be second time lucky as they have lost the first three Premier League games for the first time in 33 years. They also haven't registered a single goal in their 1-0 defeat against Fulham, 4-0 humbling against Aston Villa, and 1-0 defeat against the Wolves. Therefore, they signed Beto, who can score goals.

What does he bring to this Everton side?

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out with a facial injury, Neal Maupay and Arnaut Danjuma haven't opened their accounts for the season. Also, new signing Youssef Chermiti is too young for the league. Therefore, Beto brings physicality and power up front for Everton. He can link up with the midfielders and open up spaces. He is good in the air and will be lethal from set-pieces.

